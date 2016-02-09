Hugh Jackman diagnosed with another skin cancer -- here's his warning about not wearing sunscreen

Hugh Jackman has been diagnosed with another skin cancer, this time on his nose.

The Aussie Hollywood actor took to Instagram to show his fans what happens when you don’t slip, slop, slap.

An example of what happens when you don’t wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular check-ups.

Since the photo was posted 11 hours ago it has attracted 91.6k likes and more than 1,861 comments.

It is the fifth skin cancer Jackman has had removed in the past couple of years after first discovering another on his nose in 2013.

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in Australia.

Two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they are 70, while close to half a million are treated each year, according to the Cancer Council.

Melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, accounts for around 10% of all cancer diagnoses and kills more than 1544 people annually.

