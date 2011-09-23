Hugh Jackman Breaks Jaw Of WWE Wrestler (VIDEO)

Hugh Jackman appeared on WWE Raw Monday night to promote his new film “Real Steel” which is going to be about robot boxing. As a wrestler.



Yes, you read that correctly.

Jackman ended up tangling with wrestler Dolph Ziggler who (as is the way of the WWE) started throwing insults, calling him Batman instead of Wolverine.

Jackman threw a punch.

The punch was expected. The aftermath was not.

After an MRI, it was confirmed that he fractured his jaw. He tweeted that he’ll be “putting his chipotle in a blender for a few weeks.”

Watch the video below. Punch begins around the one minute mark.



