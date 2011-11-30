Hugh Jackman's Wife Doesn't Give A Crap That You Think Her Husband Is Gay

We like this lady: Hugh Jackman‘s wife Deborra-Lee Furness has been enduring rumours of her husband’s homosexuality for years, and she’s finally refuting it.



Furness told The New York Post that “Hugh and I don’t pay much heed. It’s kind of tragic that these people have nothing better to do than gossip about people they don’t know.”

She also blasted critics of her (completely normal) figure: “[H]eaven forbid I have a human experience and carry a little weight.”

We can’t imagine we’d be too upset about either of those things, either, if we were happily married to Jackman.

Plus, we think there’s a simple explanation for why Jackman’s as at home on a Broadway stage as he is wearing Wolverine’s claws, and Andy Samberg already nailed it.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SNL – Hugh Jackman from Krosh on Vimeo.

