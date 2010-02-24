Hugh Hendry's Top 10 Trades

MarketFolly got a hold of Hugh Hendry’s latest investor letter, which reveals that his fund pared back on exposure during the market rally in January.



It also lists the funds top 10 holdings/trades:

1. Currency: Long EUR / Short LVL: 19.8% (Latvian Lats)



2. Australian 10 year government bonds: 7.4%

3. German 30 year government bonds: 7.1%

4. MetroPCS Wireless 9.25% 2014: 2.9%

5. Long USD / short GBP: 2.8%

6. Imperial Tobacco: 2.6%

7. British American Tobacco: 2.6%

8. Altria Group: 2.5%

9. Lorillard: 2.5%

10. Philip Morris International: 2.4%

Read more at Market Folly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.