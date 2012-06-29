Some Wonderful, Genius Person Made A Hugh Hendry's Greatest Smackdowns Video

Hugh Hendry, founder of hedge fund Eclectica Asset Management, is known for being brainy and quick witted on camera.



Unfortunately for us, he’s just not on camera enough.

That’s why the wonderful people at The Trader compiled this wonderful 4 minute video of his greatest hits, or K.Os… however you want to describe them (h/t ZeroHedge).

Our favourite line? Economist Jeffery Sachs says everything will be fine with Greece (it’s about 10 weeks into the crisis). Hendry responds condescendingly — “Was Jeffrey skiing last month because I was working…i can tell you about the real world.”

Check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.