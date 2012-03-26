And Now Presenting Hugh Hendry’s ‘Greatest Hits’

Now for some weekend entertainment.



Hugh Hendry is one of our favourite hedge fund managers and OSD — one smart dude. Watch how H-squared gives facials to the academics in the video, especially Jeffrey Sachs. Stiglitz was soooo wrong on Greece!

Even you don’t like the guy or disagree with his market views, you must concede he’s not afraid to speak his mind without pulling punches.

We think the source of the video is ThePolyCapitalist.com

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

