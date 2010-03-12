Hugh Hendry Throws A Calm, Collected Temper Tantrum In The Telegraph OpEd Section

Photo: screen shot from you tube

Hugh Hendry wrote an article in the Telegraph explaining why you shouldn’t hate the hedge fund industry so much.It begins:



You don’t know me; we’ve never met. But I fear you are being encouraged to dislike me. Let me explain: I’m a speculator. I manage a hedge fund. Apparently I profit from your misery. Accordingly, our political leaders are keen to see the back of me.

The whole piece reads a little Ayn Randian like, “damn it feels good to be a capitalist.”

It’s just interesting to see coming from Hendry, a smug one who usually acts like he doesn’t give a damn bout what people think of him, an explanation about his business, hedge funds, so that everyone won’t hate him.

Choice quotes:

“We need to stop this socialisation of risk taking: heads I win, tails you lose.”

“I have to correct another misconception. I am not guaranteed success; far from it.”

“Through our endeavours, hedge funds attempt to discover the identity and inadequacies of the poor businesses.”

“I would call the bankers’ bluff and seek to purge the rottenness out of the system. All of us will work harder, prices will adjust, and enterprising people will flourish.”

“Most importantly, we are on your side.”

Read Hendry’s full post on The Telegraph.

