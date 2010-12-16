Hugh Hendry's Full 2009 Performance Revealed, And It Was Ugly

Photo: BBC

The stellar reputation of contrarian investor Hugh Hendry takes a hit when you look at his 2009 financial statement, out today via Financial News.Hendry was so bearish in 2009 he missed the rally of a lifetime. When most hedge funds were up 32%, his Eclectica Fund lost 8%. Eclectica collected only management fees last year, earning only $2.75 million.



Of course, his fund was one of the best in 2008, when it earned $13.7 million betting on low interest rates.

The erudite Scotsman is also having a better time this year in mixed markets. He was up as much as 15% in August when he cashed in on a potash surge. He was up only 5% in November, perhaps due to bets against China and the Euro that haven’t played out.

