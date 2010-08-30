Hugh Hendry: Bad Things Are Going To Happen, And Other UK Hedge Funds Are An Embarrassment For Missing Potash

Here’s a fresh serving of red meat for Hugh Hendry fans courtesy of the Scotsman, which interviewed the sharp-speaking hedge fund manager.



Hendry goes off on several topics including his fellow UK hedgies:

“Of four prominent £100 million agricultural trusts run out of London, we are the only one to own shares in Potash,” said Hendry. “If that is the case it is an absolute damnation on those other funds. They are offering a specialist product. How on earth did the other funds not have a position? Thankfully we are on the right side of it.”

The Scottish parliament:

“The independent parliament is a wanton waste of a poor country’s resources.”

And naturally, DOOM:

For his current investments, he is taking a typically contrarian view, He is resisting the rush to commodities such as gold – and potash – which are appealing to investors driven by fears of hyper inflation. He’s investing in government bonds – not because he believes government will pay back record levels of debt, but because the prevailing sentiment is against them.

“I expect bad things are going to happen – further bad things. I think the most productive use for speculators today is to conceive of what are the worst possible economic outcomes.”

