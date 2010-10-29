Must Watch: Hugh Hendry On The Unprecedented Nature Of This Recovery

Another must-watch whether you’re a Hugh Hendry fan or not…



The silver-tongued hedge fund manager was on the BBC last night, talking about the unprecedented nature of this “recovery.” Unlike past recoveries, there’s no new debt being taken on by the private sector, and that’s a game changer. (via Paul Kedrosky)



And here’s another one on how to deal with unemployment:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.