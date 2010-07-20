Hugh Hendry Is So Intimidating, Nobody Will Publicly Disagree With Him Anymore

It’s well known that uber-bearish hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry is a gifted, silver-tongued orator who can make mince meat out of his debating rivals.



Apparently nobody wants to disagree with him publicly, or even privately anymore.

The Eclictica manager is profiled in tomorrow’s NYT about how he’s a brilliant contrarian, though he doesn’t come off as THAT contrarian. For example, he’s bearish on China and Obama.

This part is amusing, however:

Mr. Hendry’s outspokenness has won him both fans and detractors.

Marc Faber, the money manager known as Doctor Doom for his bearish views, calls Mr. Hendry “a deep thinker.”

“He has strong views and expresses them, not to get publicity but because he has a great understanding of the markets,” Mr. Faber says.

Some London investors are less charitable. Two declined to comment on Mr. Hendry, saying they did not want to “get into a fight” with him.

So… we know that some in London don’t like him, but two won’t comment because they don’t want a fight. Guess that means no more Hendry debates.

