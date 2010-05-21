Hugh Hendry: Hyperinflation Is Coming After A Major Crisis In... JAPAN

Gus Lubin
Hugh Hendry

The contrarian manager of Eclectica, Hugh Hendry, says hyperinflation is inevitable as many countries face insurmountable debt. And to get there, policy makers need a major deflationary event.

But what’s surprising in Hendry’s investors letter — since he’s been hating on China for weeks — is that he says this crisis could come out of Japan.

Hendry point to the decline of a Japanese credit rating agency as evidence that everyone is ignoring an unprecedented debt burden (via market folly):

Last December saw the closure of Japan’s only truly independent and rational (at least to me) credit rating agency [Mikuni]… The closure of course coincided with Japan’s first ISDA recognised credit default event, the restructuring of the consumer finance company Aiful, and preceded by a mere month the bankruptcy of JAL. It is as though the truth is so unpalatable that investors would rather not hear it, certainly not pay Mikuni $5,000 per quarter to confirm the near certainty that they own over-valued corporate credits. A country with a debt burden that is unprecedented in the modern age and whose companies typically pay less than 2% per annum for 10 year money has decided that it has no need for tales of possible woe. To quote Hillary Clinton, it’s, “Unf***ingbelievable!”

A Japanese deflationary event means a “sudden and dramatic appreciation in the yen that would bankrupt its domestic export base.”

Japan’s much-touted rebound from two lost decades has been disappointing. They’re also facing the World’s Worst Demographic Crisis >

