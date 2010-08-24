Hugh Hendry: World Food Crisis Coming If Asia Doesn't Slow Down

Heads up all you Hugh Hendry fans!



The gold-tongued hedge fund managers was on TV in the UK last night, and apparently sounded the alarm about a coming food crisis.

CityWire:

‘Asia is putting on fantastic economic growth and if China or Asia does not have a great recession, we will have pressure on the food supply,’ he said.

‘For 30 years, the price of agriculture has collapsed it fell by 90% in real terms so we haven’t invested in the sector. As a world society, we are now acutely vulnerable in the business of feeding ourselves because we have not spent enough and organised the production of agriculture in a manner that is appropriate.’

He went onto warn about the Russian/Belorussian/Canadian potash oligopoly, and the threat that posted to food/fertiliser prices, a highly relevant issue considering the brewing battle surrounding Potash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.