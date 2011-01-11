Hugh Hendry Credits This Man With Teaching Him How To "Misbehave"

We might owe some thanks to Crispin Odey, the manager of Odey Asset Management.



Hugh Hendry credits the fellow hedge funder, who he worked under until 2005, with teaching him how to “misbehave.”

Hendry told Bloomberg:

“[Odey] taught me how to manage money.”

“More than that, he taught me how to misbehave. Misbehavior is all about curiosity, how you invoke and think about change, which is very necessary in the management of money.”

He did a great job.

Since then, Hendry has briskly taken on economists and whoever else will have a go at him on the BBC TV show, Nightline. He’s proven there isn’t anywhere he won’t go by even brushing his teeth on camera.

Some of Hendry’s best one-liners:

“A super-high bonus tax is fantasy land.”

“I’m losing money this month. It’s a very uncomfortable process.”

“It’s over for finance.”

We’ve never seen the wilder side of Odey, but we imagine it has something to do with the ladies. The UK gossip site The Mirrorcalls him a “City hunk,” and he pulled in $28 million in 2008.

