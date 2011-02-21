A Quick Look At Hugh Hendry's CDS Portfolio, And His Strategy For Betting Against China

Jim Chanos is understood to be betting on China’s downfall by shorting various resource companies whose fortunes depend on China.



Hugh Hendry is also bearish on China, but has a diferent approach. He’s buying CDS on various Japanese companies.

In his latest note to investors, he provides this breakdown of his CDS portfolio, which notes the specific Japanese sectors he’s targeting. Note that Japanese steel is the big one.

