HUGH HENDRY: Bitcoin Could Go To $US1 Million And I Wish I Could Own It

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Eclectica Asset Management’s Chief Investment Officer and Founding Partner Hugh Hendry

U.K.-based hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry, the founder of Eclectica Asset Management, made some interesting comments about how he thinks Bitcoin could go to $US1 million,

Investment Week‘s Dan Jones reports.

“This is the environment where Bitcoin could go to $US1m. There is no qualitative reason, but it is trending. If I could own Bitcoin, I would,” Hendry said, according to Investment Week.

The reason Hendry doesn’t own Bitcoin is because it’s not available on a regular exchange, the report said.

The digital, decentralized currency that first emerged in 2009 is now trading above $US1,100.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.