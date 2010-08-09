Hugh Hefner: The Internet Makes Young People "Less Informed," And He's Not Selling Playboy To "Anybody"

Here are a few noteworthy sound bites from Howard Kurtz’s interview with Hugh Hefner Sunday morning on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”



Kurtz asked Hefner if the media’s “embrace of sex” online has “carried the revolution too far? Has it drained all the mystery out of it?”

Hefner replied:

Well, I think that, you know, the truth of the matter is the very nature of change and progress, so-called. You know, you get something and you lose something. In other words, the Internet was an incredible blessing in terms of communication, but in the process people are less informed in other ways. I think that young people have a less sense of who they were or who we were than they did when I was growing up. I think that reading is different on the Internet than it is from books and newspapers. And you don’t retain as much.

Kurtz then asked Hefner about this offer to buy out Playboy Enterprises, which narrowed its losses in the second quarter, and take the company private.

KURTZ: Why did you decide to make that offer?

HEFNER: Well, I’m at a point in my life where I’d like to be secure in terms of the future of the brand and the company and the magazine. And I think that can be best done as a private company, where it can bring in appropriate partners and financial support that will assure the future and also permit us to expand. And the brand is so hot, I want to take advantage of that opportunity.

KURTZ: You’ve been sort of dismissive of another bidder that has emerged, that is ‘”Penthouse,” which says it’s going to offer even more than you. Why dismissive of that?

HEFNER: Well, it confuses the issue, because I’m not selling my stock, in other words, to “Penthouse” or anybody else. I’m trying to purchase the outstanding stock and bring the company private.

KURTZ: So either the company will remain as it is, or your offer will be accepted and it will no longer be a public company?

HEFNER: That’s correct.

Mediaite has an embed with the clip. The relevant parts start around 4:50.

