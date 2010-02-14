Hugh Hefner Sued For Protecting His Sweet Lifestyle And The Week's 9 Other Wild Legal Stories

It’s that time of the week again!



Here’s a round-up of this week’s strangest/weirdest/wildest stories.

As always, some are serious cases with amusing twists, while others are ridiculous, embarrassing, tragic, fraudulent or just, well, weird.

All but one are appearing on the site for the first time (we thought Hugh deserved a second go ’round) — they just seem deserving of a collective, end-of-the-week eyebrow raise.

Included are a the Pants on the Ground guy lawyering up, bicycle accessories as gang weapons and Michael Irvin returning to the courtroom.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS WEEK'S 10 WILD AND RIDICULOUS LEGAL STORIES

Shareholders Fault Hugh Hefner For...Being Hugh Hefner Playboy shareholders are suing Hugh Hefner, saying he rejected acquisition suitors so he can continue leading his luxurious and babe-filled lifestyle. Bloomberg has a full report here; The Wire also covered the story here. Michael Irwin Wants How Much For Rape Suit? Michael Irvin was accused of of rape -- in a civil, not criminal suit -- late last week. He hit back with a $100 million countersuit, claiming the woman's allegations made him lose his radio show with ESPN. The suit alleges that, in 2007, Irvin brought the woman back to his hotel room where he forced her to have sex with him. She also claims another man forced her to perform oral sex on him. Irving said the claim is 'totally untrue.' No criminal charges have been filed; Miami police expect to complete their investigation soon. ESPN has the full story here. Better Think Before You Brandish That Snowball This week's East Coast blizzard could end in jail-time for one reveler. Washington police charged a woman with assaulting a police officer. Her weapon was an ice-packed snowball. The incident happened when police tried to break-up 'a large disorderly snowball fight,' local commander Jacob Kishter said. The Washington City Paper has the full story here. Sorry Judge, I Have An Orthodontist Appointment Sometimes others sum things up better than we can. Here's the lead paragraph of a recent CNN story: 'A Manhattan judge granted a request Tuesday by the rapper known as Lil Wayne to adjourn his jail sentence so some dental work can be done.' After the court hearing, Little Wayne's lawyer said the judge had 'made the proper health concern decision for Mr. Carter.' (Little Wayne's real name is Dwayne Carter.) Lil Wayne will be travelling from New York to Florida for the dental work. Read CNN's full story here. There Can Only Be One Musical Energy Drink It's the battle of the music-themed energy drinks. Rockstar is suing RapStar360 for infringement on its trademark. Rockstar said RapStar, which is partly owned by hip-hop legend Eric B, uses a strikingly similar logo and is also using the same black and gold colours on cans. It's a genre battle! Only not as exciting, seeing how it involves trademark law. The Las Vegas Sun has the full story here. Tough Love Gone Wrong It's usually children who try to get their parents together. Though usually children go to less ridiculous and extremely dangerous risks than one Midwestern grandmother. A Missouri woman* gave her 1-year-old grandchild blood thinner, thinking, apparently, that the child's divorcing parents would get back together if their daughter was sick. The grandmother, Terri Chilton, faces one count of first-degree child endangerment. The long-term damages to the girl's organs is unknown. The AP story is here. *This story is from late last month, but just came to our attention this week. It made the cut due to its utter strangeness. I'm Pretty Sure Physical Abuse Doesn't Qualify As Legal Damages A tip for young prosecutors: don't accept a plea deal that involves the defendant getting assaulted. A West Virginia assistant prosecutor learned this lesson the hard way; she was suspended for approving a plea agreement that allowed the victim to slap the defendant in exchange for dropping the petit larceny charges. It started out as a joke, but it ended with the County Prosecutor describing it as 'just unacceptable.' ABA noted the story here; the Charleston Gazette has full coverage here. Even Inmates Need A Barber A New York imam got caught bringing a little more than religious counseling into a downtown prison recently. The man, who is also the Correction Department chaplain and an ex-con, according to Gothamist, was set to testify this week about bringing razor blades and a pair of scissors into the prison. Gothamist has the story here. General Larry Platt's performance of his song, 'Pants on the Ground' on American Idol made him a YouTube sensation. But sometimes imitation is not the greatest form of flattery -- Platt has hired an attorney to help him make sure that he receives his rightful profits from the pirated versions and radio re-mixes. Atlanta's Fox News station has the story here. Don't Miss... Last Week's Wild and Wacky >

