Hugh Hefner Issues Statement Distancing Himself From Friend Bill Cosby

Getty Images/Earl Gibson III via WireImage Billy Cosby and Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Jazz Festival in 2011.

Earlier this week, another woman came forward claiming Bill Cosby s

exually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was just 15-years-old.

The woman, Judy Huth, f

iled a lawsuit and a police report accusing Cosby of getting her and a friend drunk before inviting them to the Playboy Mansion, telling them to lie about their age if it came up and then “performing a sex act on himself without her consent.”

Cosby has been a frequest visitor of the Playboy Mansion and longtime friend of Hugh Hefner’s, but now the 88-year-old Playboy founder has issued a statement distancing himself from the comedian:

“Bill Cosby has been a good friend for many years and the mere thought of these allegations is truly saddening. I would never tolerate this kind of behaviour, regardless of who was involved.”

Meanwhile, Cosby denies Huth’s allegations, accusing her of lying in a bid to extort him. The comedian’s lawyer says Huth reached out to Cosby and “demanded money in exchange for silence after first purportedly trying to sell her story to tabloids a decade ago,” according to GossipCop.

The Associated Press notes that the woman “claims … she discovered its impact on her within the past three years, which allows her to file the lawsuit under California law.”

“Huth claims she was emotionally and psychologically damaged from the incident,” TMZ reported. “As for why she filed so late, Huth claims she was so mentally scarred, that she only recently connected her psychological issues with the alleged incident.”

