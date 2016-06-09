Hugh Hefner's son reacts to the sale of the Playboy Mansion

Playboy Enterprises just announced that Hostess owner will purchase the Playboy Mansion, which was previously listed for $200 million.

The company made the announcement that the Mansion would be hitting the market earlier this year. In February, Hugh Hefner’s 24-year-old son Cooper dropped by Business Insider to share his reaction to the announcement, as well as his candid feelings about the state of the Playboy Brand.

Hefner is the Chief Creative Officer of Hop, a digital multimedia company that launched earlier this year.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

