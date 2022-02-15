Hugh Hefner’s former employee says the Playboy founder used to keep a daily schedule of ‘sexual events’

Stefan Tetenbaum (left) worked for Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. A&E; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

A former employee of Hugh Hefner’s said that the Playboy founder had a “sexual events” schedule.

According to the ex-staffer, the schedule included details of who Hefner would be having sex with that night.

Hefner didn’t always participate, per the staffer, and would sometimes direct the sexual activity.

A former employee of Hugh Hefner’s said the Playboy founder had a sex schedule brought to his bedroom every day.

“As his valet, I was required to go to Mary O’Connor [Hefner’s secretary] every day when I came to work, and get his schedule of sexual events in his bedroom,” Stefan Tetenbaum, who worked for Hefner at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles from 1978 to 1981, recalled in Monday’s episode of “Secrets of Playboy.”

According to Tetenbaum, the daily schedule included details of which women Hefner, who died of natural causes in 2017 at the age of 91, would be having sex with that night, and what outfits each woman would be wearing.

Both Tetenbaum and another former Playboy employee, Miki Garcia, said that Hefner didn’t always participate in the day’s sexual activities, and would sometimes direct the action instead.

“He sat in a special chair,” Tetenbaum said. “He would hire porn stars to come to the mansion to the bedroom and have sex with these girls while he would watch.”

The former valet also claimed that one of his daily responsibilities when working for Hefner was to pick up the various sex toys — which included “dildos, Ben-Wa balls, nipple clips, whips, and straps” — from the bedroom floor after the sexual activities were concluded, and take them to be sanitized.

While Hefner’s estate hasn’t commented on this or any other specific claims made in “Secrets of Playboy,” in late January, Hefner’s son Cooper seemingly denounced the allegations recently made against the Playboy founder as a result of the A&E docuseries.

“Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar. However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly,” Cooper tweeted. “He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”