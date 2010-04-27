Hugh Hefner Saves The Hollywood Sign With $900,000 Donation

A win for Hugh and Hollywood.

The iconic Hollywood sign perched over production studios in scrub-covered hills was in danger of being rubbled by Chicago investors who wanted to build mansions over the park. But Playboy proprietor Hugh Hefner swooped in with a $900,000 donation to the Hollywood Sign Trust, which gave them enough money to buy the land surrounding the landmark. The trust purchased 138 acres of land for $12.5 million, and it will now become part of Griffith Park.



Hefner told the New York Times: “The sign is Hollywood’s Eiffel Tower.”

Tiffany & Company Foundation and Aileen Getty also gave million-dollar donations.

Hefner has been a Hollywood sign superhero in the past: In the 1978, he lead an effort to raise money to repair the sign as it aged.

“The Hollywood Sign Trust and admirers from around the world thank Los Angeles City Councilman Tom Labonge for believing and not giving up on this campaign and Hugh Hefner for carrying our efforts across the finish line,” Hollywood Sign Trust Chairman Chris Baumgart said in a statement.

