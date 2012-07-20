Hugh Hefner Biopic Lands Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter

Peter Morgan, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind “The Queen” and “Frost/Nixon” has signed on to write the script for producer Jerry Weintraub‘s Hugh Hefner biopic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Clearly, a movie based on the life of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is a logical next step after writing about the Queen of England and the president of the United States.

With Morgan, who recently wrote Fernando Meirelles‘ movie “360,” on board, the role of Hefner should become highly coveted, as the two leads of his previous biopics received Oscar nominations, with Helen Mirren winning for “The Queen.”

