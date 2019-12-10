Hugh Grant slammed Boris Johnson after the UK prime minister parodied an iconic 'Love Actually' scene for his electoral campaign

BBC Radio 4 Today/Twitter/Boris Johnson/Twitter Hugh Grant said Boris Johnson failed to hold up the important ‘Love Actually’ scene card regarding truth.

Hugh Grant isn’t a fan of Boris Johnson’s“Love Actually” parody that the UK prime minister used for his election campaign.

Grant told BBC Radio 4 that Johnson failed to hold up an important card regarding truth from the iconic 2003 film scene.

“I did notice that one of the cards from the original film which he didn’t hold up was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying, ‘Because at Christmas you tell the truth,'” Grant said. “I just wonder if the spin doctors in the Tory party thought that would be a card that wouldn’t look too great in Boris Johnson’s hands.”

Johnson’s latest election advertisement saw him take on Lincoln’s “Love Actually” character, Mark, and hold up cards asking people to vote Conservative in support of Brexit.

The real "Love Actually" star told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday morning that Johnson failed to hold up an integral card regarding the importance of telling the truth.

The real “Love Actually” star told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday morning that Johnson failed to hold up an integral card regarding the importance of telling the truth.

"I did notice that one of the cards from the original film which he didn't hold up was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying, 'Because at Christmas you tell the truth,'" Grant told BBC Radio 4.

In the original 2003 scene, Andrew Lincoln as the character Mark holds up cards revealing his unrequited love for Juliet (Keira Knightley).

Love Actually/YouTube Andrew Lincoln as Mark used cards to tell Juliet (Keira Knightley) how he felt about her in ‘Love Actually.’

"I just wonder if the spin doctors in the Tory party thought that would be a card that wouldn't look too great in Boris Johnson's hands," Grant said.

Grant, who played the British prime minister in the 2003 Christmas movie, did credit the advertisement as being “well made” but joked about how the Conservative Party might have received funding for it.

“I thought it was quite well done, very high production values, but clearly the Conservative Party have a lot of money – maybe that’s where all the rubles went,” he said.

"One of the cards… Boris Johnson didn't hold up was the one saying "Because at Christmas you tell the truth" Actor Hugh Grant @HackedOffHugh, who wants people to vote tactically against Brexit, gives his view of the PM's version of the famous Love Actually cards scene pic.twitter.com/HyU9Uk47Sd — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 10, 2019

A suppressed intelligence document released in November listed Conservative Party donors with links to Russia.

The “Love Actually” parody campaign is Johnson’s latest attempt to capture voters’ attention before Thursday’s UK general election.

Grant has been campaigning in true “Love Actually” form, door-knocking across London neighbourhoods with the goal of persuading Brits against Brexit.

David Mirzoeff/PA Images via Getty Images Fans compared Grant’s political door-knocking to his character as the British prime minister in ‘Love Actually.’

