Hugh Grant Helped Expose British Tabloid Phone Hacking Scandal

Hugh Grant has played a leading role in exposing the phone hacking practices of the British tabloid News of the World.

The British film star, whose phone was among those hacked, talked to the BBC about an encounter with ex-tabloid paparazzo Paul McMullen, who acknowledged “all the dirtiest tactics” used by News of the World and its relationship with police and several prime ministers. Grant subsequently wrote about his chance meeting with McMullen in the New Statesmen.

Grant talks about the scandal in the three videos below.



