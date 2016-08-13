Hugh Grant has very nice things to say about Donald Trump: 'I won't hear a word against him'

Bravo, Getty Images Hugh Grant with Donald Trump (inset).

Hugh Grant revealed a surprising fondness for Donald Trump on Thursday’s after-show of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

A caller asked Grant, who was on the show promoting his new movie “Florence Foster Jenkins,” which is worse: Donald Trump or Brexit?

Grant then explained that Trump had appeared in his 2002 movie “Two Weeks Notice,” and had made quite the impression on the actor.

“He was very charming to me and made me a member of his golf club afterward, so I won’t hear a word against him,” Grant said. “I can’t pretend I share all his politics.”

He didn’t have the same loyalty to his country, which voted to leave the European Union earlier this year, though.

“Brexit was a fantastic example of a nation shooting itself full in the face,” Grant said. “And we’re very silly.”

Watch Grant answer the question below:





