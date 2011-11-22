Hugh Grant Claims The Daily Mail Hacked His Phone — But The Mail Denies It

Today’s testimony from Hugh Grant at the Leveson inquiry was entertaining to say the least, with Grant cutting an entertaining (and at least somewhat convincing) figure in his calls for greater respect of the privacy of celebrities.



Perhaps most interesting are the specific allegations Grant made. One, for example, was that his home was broken into during the 1990s and the day after items were published in newspapers relating to items in his apartment.

Another even more controversial allegation argued that stories were written by the Mail on Sunday in 2007 could only have been uncovered by hacking into voicemails.

The second allegation is certainly interesting, as it would be the first time a non-Murdoch owned British newspaper had been specifically accused of phone-hacking (of course, Grant chose the Leveson inquiry to publicize this theory as it is a parliamentary committee and thus exempt from the UK’s libel laws).

The story in question revolves around allegations that Grant’s relationship with socialite Jemina Khan was on the rocks because of late night phone calls with “late night phone calls with a plummy-voiced studio executive”.

Grant believes that not only was the story not true, but must have been the result of someone listening to his voicemails and extrapolating that the messages were somehow flirtatious and upsetting Khan.

So far, the Daily Mail has denied Grant’s accusations with the following statement (via The Guardian):

Mail on Sunday utterly refutes Hugh Grant’s claim that they got any story as a result of phone hacking. In fact in the case of the story Mr Grant refers to the information came from a freelance journalist who had been told by a source who was regularly speaking to Jemima Khan.

Mr Grant’s allegations are mendacious smears driven by his hatred of the media.

And Khan has also spoken in defence of Grant’s theory, tweeting:





