A Menswear Brand That Specialises Perfect Sizing Launched A Kickstarter To Tackle T-Shirts

Hugh & Crye Some of the Hugh & Crye team sporting their new T-shirt line.

After four years of formal attire, Hugh & Crye, is moving into casual wear.

Hugh & Crye is

a D.C. menswear company that specialises in a new way of sizing shirts. The company currently offers dress shirts, blazers, ties, and pocket squares, but is launching a T-shirt Kickstarter campaign after hearing requests from some customers for more casual options.

Cofounders Pranav Vora and Philip Soriano said the Kickstarter will help support funding for the bootstrapped company, as well as feel out general customer demand.

“Guys tend to have this odd relationship with their T-shirts. They tend to be kind of legacy items that are either collegiate wear, or T-shirts that even have holes in them or don’t necessarily fit that well,” Vora said. “We do get feedback from customers about how they love our dress shirts, but they’re looking for the same sort of fit, but something they’d wear on the weekend more causally.”

There have been many startups born out of a need for better men’s fashion and fit: other kickstarter campaigns, personal measuring services, and a rethink for fit with every one.

Vora said all these new entrants are showing men that there’s an alternative to malls and department stores. But many custom options still aren’t doing the job.

“When people often refer to bespoke or custom, they’re really talking about made-to-measure,” Vora said. “Even with some of these custom offerings on the market, the amount of time it takes to get something made, the number of fittings and measurements that have to be given, the inconvenience really over that period, and sometimes the cost as well, often leads to a product that’s not any more well-fitting than what we could have got off the rack.”

For Hugh & Crye, the focus is on specific body types. The company offers 12 sizes based on three heights (short, average, tall) and four body types (skinny, slim, athletic, and broad).

Vora said he sees the potential of a T-shirt to become one of their core products. The addition of casual clothing will serve a percentage of existing customers, but also expand their customer base to others who don’t wear dress clothes frequently.

“It’s surprising how few people tend to wear button-down dress shirts in Los Angeles,” he said, where the T-shirts will be manufactured.

Pocket squares and ties are made in the U.S., but Vora said the simplicity of T-shirts will allow for easier domestic production. Dress shirts and blazers are manufactured overseas.

The Kickstarter will run for 30 days with a goal of $US30,000. If it goes well, Hugh & Crye will incorporate the new T-shirts into its current line of products.

T-shirts, around $US20 each, come in one, three, six, and ten-packs. You can check out the Kickstarter page here.

