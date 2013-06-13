Huggies Made A Pregnancy Belt For Dads [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Huggies in Argentina made a pregnancy belt for dads. Every time the baby kicks the mother, the sensation is simulated for the father. Right in time for Father’s Day.

Now the Washington Post is going native with its ads, called “Sponsored Views.”

The NHL is all about emotions in its new ad.

Adweek thinks these companies are fueling an online ad crisis.

The car industry will be the second biggest online ad buyer by 2015, says eMarketer.

McGarryBowen lost Philadelphia Cream Cheese as a client.

WPP is being very secretive about its succession plan. But one does, apparently, exist.

Here’s the jury for the Art Director Club’s Young Guns competition.

