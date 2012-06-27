Huge Win For Apple: Judge Bans Sales Of Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 In U.S.

Photo: Samsung

Apple just scored its biggest legal victory yet against rival Samsung.A U.S. District Judge sided with Apple on Tuesday in a patent dispute case against Samsung and granted a preliminary injuction to stop sales of Samsung’s Galaxy 10.1 Tab in the United States.



“Although Samsung has a right to compete, it does not have a right to compete unfairly by flooding the market with infringing products,” the judge, Lucy Koh, wrote in her decision, according to Reuters.

Samsung is expected to appeal the ruling in U.S. federal appeals court. In the meantime, the court order banning sales of Samsung’s tablet will go into effect as soon as Apple posts a $2.6 million bond to protect Samsung’s losses from this preliminary injunction if it is later determined that it should have been granted in the first place.

The silver lining for Samsung here, according to Reuters, is that the ruling does not impact sales of its newer Galaxy 10.1 Tab II and retailers will be permitted to sell their current inventories of the Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.