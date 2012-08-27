And Now Comes A Huge Week For Speeches

Photo: Qqqqqq, Wikimedia Commons

Fans of speeches are in for a treat: This week is going to be huge for them.That’s thanks to two separate events that will feature talking heads galore.



The first is the Republican National Convention, which will go from Tuesday through Thursday, and will include a keynote from New Jersey governor Chris Christie, not to mention the main event from Romney himself to close it out.

The world will be watching to see what kind of “bump” the Republican gets coming out.

For those inclined to tune it all out, BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus notes:

… we would just remind them that Sarah Palin’s speech led to McCain taking the lead in polls, albeit temporarily, and in many respects, Barack Obama’s 2004 speech is the reason Hillary Clinton isn’t our current President.

Then after the RNC ends, the speechmanship isn’t over.

Bernanke’s huge speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Syposium (the venue at which he pre-announced QE2 in 2010) is on Friday morning. Then on Saturday Mario Draghi will speak. Other speakers will go as well, providing plenty of meat for fans of economics and central banking.

As for the economy, there are a few good nuggets, including Case-Shiller (tomorrow), and GDP, initial claims, and personal income and spending later int he week.

Mainly this week is about listening to people talk.

