Diner Catches On Video The Exact Moment A Huge Wave Came Crashing Through A Restaurant Window

A powerful storm in Santa Barbara, California this weekend sent waves literally crashing through the windows of a Moby Dick restaurant on Steams Wharf. (Via Metro)

Forrest Buchanan, who was dining at the restaurant, was able to capture the insanity and post it to YouTube. The video’s description reads:

The dining room was filled with the sound of glass shattering and people screaming as a wave of water rush over the dining room carpet. Everyone froze including the staff. So, I rushed over to make sure there was not any major injuries. I proceeded to warn everyone of the danger that could follow with the next wave and to evacuate the room. We got the room evacuated without the [sic] anymore injuries.

Buchanan also said he asked not to be charged for breakfast.

“Honestly, management/staff was in complete disarray when I ask not to be charged,” he commented on his own video. “They probably would of said, yes to any question.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.