HUGE: Verizon iPhone Will Act As A Mobile Hotspot For Up To 5 People

Huge news out of Verizon’s iPhone 4 announcement today.The iPhone 4 will double as a mobile hotspot for up to five devices using Verizon’s 3G network.



That’s another huge win for Verizon. AT&T doesn’t allow iPhone owners to use their phone as a mobile hotspot.

AT&T received a lot of criticism for not allowing bandwidth-sucking features like tethering.

But Verizon came out swinging today saying users can use all the bandwidth they want by sharing their 3G connection with up to five other people.

We’re hearing that there will be an extra fee associated with the pricing, but no official word from Verizon yet. Expect an answer when Verizon releases pricing for data plans.

AT&T does have one advantage: Because the Verizon iPhone is a CDMA device, you will not be able to browse the web and talk at the same time.

We’ll have an update on pricing for the hotspot feature as soon as it’s available.

