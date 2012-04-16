No One Noticed The Huge Typo In Google's Campaign For The Chrome Browser

Google’s online campaign promoting the Chrome browser captured everyone’s hearts late last year with its “Dear Sophie” video, in which the childhood of an adorable tot is recounted in a series of online messages from her father.



But no one seems to have noticed the embarrassing typo at the end of the banner campaign for the browser, which urges viewers to “Download Google Chome.” D’oh!

The ad was made by Bartle Bogle Hegarty New York, and was nominated for a Webby award. The campaign won a “People’s Voice” award in the online commercials category.

Here’s a screengrab of what the ad looked like on the front page of NYTimes.com (click to enlarge):

Photo: Screengrab

Now See How The Billboard Industry Secretly Poisons And Kills Roadside Trees >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.