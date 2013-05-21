Huge Tornado Reported Near Oklahoma City

A huge tornado is hitting the areas near Oklahoma City, marking the second time a tornado has hit the state in recent days.



Local news affiliate KFOR reports that the twister appeared to be touching down in Newcastle, just south of Oklahoma City, and is now heading through the town of Moore.

The tornado is said to be a at least an F4, possibly an F5 (the highest category) with a 2 mile wide debris ball — KFOR’s news anchor says that it is “ripping up everything in its sight.”

The National Weather Service has issues a “tornado emergency” for the Oklahoma City area, and has called the tornado “a large and extremely dangerous,” USA Today reports.

We’ve embedded a live feed from KFOR News Channel 4 below. Check Weather.com for a live map of the storm.

