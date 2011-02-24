The 11 Huge Tech IPOs Coming This Year

It seems that every year since Google went public in 2004 has been hailed as the “year of the tech IPO.”



Entrepreneurs and (especially) venture capitalists have been waiting for a return to health of the public markets and a renewed interest by public market investors in tech stocks.

Well, 2011 is actually looking like a bumper year for IPOs.

We’ve already had in close succession Youku, the “YouTube of China”, DangDang, the “Amazon of China” and even Demand Media had a strong IPO despite controversy around its content farm model and accounting. So now plenty of tech companies are waiting in the wings and are either filing or looking to go public.

