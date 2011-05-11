HUGE: Streaming Movie Rentals Are Coming To The Android Market Starting Today

Photo: Eirik Halvorsen

Google just announced that it’s adding a streaming rental service for Android devices.The service goes live on Honeycomb tablets and desktop computers starting today.



The movie service will be available on phones running Android 2.2+ in a few weeks.

Movies will be available for rent from the Android Market. Google says there will be thousands of titles to choose from.

Users can either stream movies from the web or “pin” them to their phones for watching offline.

This is something Android desperately needed.

Until now, there was no way for Android phones and tablets to easily download music or movies. Samsung has its own Media Hub for selling TV shows and Movies, while HTC plans to launch a similar service this summer.

Don’t Miss: Our live blog of the Google I/O Android Keynote

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.