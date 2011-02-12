Jack Dorsey's Square Buys Huge Billboards In New York City

Square, Twitter inventor Jack Dorsey‘s mobile payments startups, has a set of huge billboards in New York City.



This actually makes sense: Square wants to reach as broad an audience as possible, especially small merchants, and places a huge premium on the design of its devices. Achieving that lends itself well to (real world) display advertising.

Here they are:

Photo: Sequoia Capital

(Via Sequoia Capital Partner Roelof Botha on Tumblr)

