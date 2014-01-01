Huge Sinkhole Swallows Truck On Hawaii Road

After hours of heavy rains, a big sinkhole opened up on a Hawaii road and swallowed a pickup truck that was travelling down the road, The Star-Advertiser reports.

The record rainfall also caused landslides. The island was under a flash flood warning on Monday.

Flood waters reportedly caused a culvert underneath the road to weaken and partially collapse during the heavy rains, Big Island Now reports.

The driver of the truck was able to climb out of the hole and only sustained minor injuries.

About 50 houses have been cut off from road access because of the sinkhole.

