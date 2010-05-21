Big Market Comeback After Huge Selling At The Open

Update 3 10:03: And now we’re mixed, right near the even line. It still feels like we’re up A LOT
Update 2: And now markets are up!
Update: We’ve already come back quite a bit. The Dow is off just 33
Original post: At the last moment before the opening bell, the futures took a big opening dive, and that’s following through in the market action.
The Dow is off about 130, and the NASDAQ iis off 31.
Things are bouncing around quite a bit.
Also, big selling in gold.
