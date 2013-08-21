The Sell-Off In Bonds Unlike Anything We've Seen In Years

Treasuries plummeted to end last week and continued a massive sell off in Monday trading.

Bond yields, at 2.83% this morning, continue to hover at new highs.

This chart (via John Brynjolfsson) puts it all in context, showing the 16-week per cent change in 10-Year yields over the last few years.

Remember, a surge in yields means a selloff in bonds. This selloff is unlike anything in ages.

2013: the year the long bull market in bonds ended.

