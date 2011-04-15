Huge Security Hole In Skype For Android Exposes Your Phone Number, Logs And More

There’s a huge security hole in Skype for Android that exposes your phone number, chat logs, your profile and more, Android Police reports.



Any app can access that sensitive data with the proper exploit, and it affects all 10 million users of Skype for Android, escept “Skype Mobile for Verizon.” Skype has said they’re investigating the issue.

Many people will take this as more evidence of the weakness of Android’s “open” model versus Apple’s more closed ecosystem. Yesterday investor Roger McNamee said in an interview hacking incidents would be a big reason why consumers would buy more Apple devices rather than Android.

Here’s a video showing the exploit:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

