A Kansas business magnate's secret collection of more than 130 antique cars hidden in barns just sold for $2.5 million — see 16 of the priciest vehicles

VanDerBrink Auctions. Bob Regehr collection.

A massive collection of barn-find cars in Kansas just sold for roughly $US2.5 million.

The stash of more than 130 cars belonged to businessman and inventor Bob Regehr, who kept the collection hidden away for close to three decades.

Some of the most expensive cars from the collection include a 1979 Ferrari 308 GTS, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, and a 1953 Buick Skylark.

Bob Regehr, a Kansas-area businessman and the inventor of the bounce house, was a life-long car collector and enthusiast, at one point amassing a Jay Leno-level collection of well over 200 vehicles, his daughter told local outlet KWCH. He died in late 2019, and his massive stash of classic cars just sold at auction for roughly $US2.5 million.

The assortment of more than 130 cars crossed the block through VanDerBrink Auctions on October 24, and included vehicles from the 1920s all the way to the late 1980s. Regehr kept his impressive collection mostly under wraps for nearly 30 years, but it was featured in Hot Rod magazine in 2009.

The car-auction business has fared well during the pandemic, with sales at auction site Bring a Trailer up 40% from last year, its co-founder and CEO Randy Nonnenberg told Business Insider. Since RM Sotheby’s moved auctions online in response to the pandemic, the average sale price of a vehicle hasn’t dropped significantly, according to the auction house.

Regehr evidently had a fondness for 1930s Fords â€” he owned more than 30 of them â€” but he also collected plenty of other gems over the years. Take a closer look at some of the priciest vehicles sold below:

1953 Buick Skylark — $US82,840

VanDerBrink Auctions 1953 Buick Skylark Convertible.

1959 Chevrolet Impala — $US54,500

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1959 Chevrolet Impala.

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air — $US78,480

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible.

1969 Chevrolet Indy Pacecar Camaro — $US61,040

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1969 Chevrolet Indry Pacecar Camaro Convertible.

1932 Ford B400 two-door convertible sedan — $US107,910

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1932 Ford B400 Convertible Sedan.

1979 Ferrari 308 GTS — $US46,870

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1979 Ferrari 308 GTS Pininfarina.

1946 Ford Super Deluxe — $US30,520

VanDerBrink Auctions 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray — $US68,670

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe.

1958 Chevrolet Corvette fuel-injected Roadster — $US65,400

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Fuel-Injected Roadster.

1932 Ford Five-window Coupe — $US64,310

VanDerBrink Auctions 1932 Ford Five-window Coupe.

1960 Cadillac Series 6200 — $US77,390

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1960 Cadillac Series 6200 Convertible.

1955 Chevrolet Cameo — $US32,700

VanDerBrink Auctions 1955 Chevrolet Cameo.

1957 Ford Thunderbird Roadster — $US22,345

VanDerBrink Auctions 1957 Ford Thunderbird Roadster.

1955 Chevrolet Nomad wagon — $US52,320

VanDerBrink Auctions 1955 Chevrolet Nomad wagon.

1970 Plymouth Cuda drag car — $US22,345

VanDerBrink Auctions Plymouth Cuda drag car.

1933 Ford Phaeton — $US30,520

VanDerBrink Auctions. 1933 Ford Phaeton.

