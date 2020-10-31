A Kansas business magnate's secret collection of more than 130 antique cars hidden in barns just sold for $2.5 million — see 16 of the priciest vehicles

- A massive collection of barn-find cars in Kansas just sold for roughly $US2.5 million.
- The stash of more than 130 cars belonged to businessman and inventor Bob Regehr, who kept the collection hidden away for close to three decades.
- Some of the most expensive cars from the collection include a 1979 Ferrari 308 GTS, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, and a 1953 Buick Skylark.
Bob Regehr, a Kansas-area businessman and the inventor of the bounce house, was a life-long car collector and enthusiast, at one point amassing a Jay Leno-level collection of well over 200 vehicles, his daughter told local outlet KWCH. He died in late 2019, and his massive stash of classic cars just sold at auction for roughly $US2.5 million.
The assortment of more than 130 cars crossed the block through VanDerBrink Auctions on October 24, and included vehicles from the 1920s all the way to the late 1980s. Regehr kept his impressive collection mostly under wraps for nearly 30 years, but it was featured in Hot Rod magazine in 2009.
The car-auction business has fared well during the pandemic, with sales at auction site Bring a Trailer up 40% from last year, its co-founder and CEO Randy Nonnenberg told Business Insider. Since RM Sotheby’s moved auctions online in response to the pandemic, the average sale price of a vehicle hasn’t dropped significantly, according to the auction house.
Regehr evidently had a fondness for 1930s Fords â€” he owned more than 30 of them â€” but he also collected plenty of other gems over the years. Take a closer look at some of the priciest vehicles sold below:
1953 Buick Skylark — $US82,840
1959 Chevrolet Impala — $US54,500
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air — $US78,480
1969 Chevrolet Indy Pacecar Camaro — $US61,040
1932 Ford B400 two-door convertible sedan — $US107,910
1979 Ferrari 308 GTS — $US46,870
1946 Ford Super Deluxe — $US30,520
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray — $US68,670
1958 Chevrolet Corvette fuel-injected Roadster — $US65,400
1932 Ford Five-window Coupe — $US64,310
1960 Cadillac Series 6200 — $US77,390
1955 Chevrolet Cameo — $US32,700
1957 Ford Thunderbird Roadster — $US22,345
1955 Chevrolet Nomad wagon — $US52,320
1970 Plymouth Cuda drag car — $US22,345
1933 Ford Phaeton — $US30,520
