Propublica Publishes Huge Report On How Banks -- UBS, BAC, C -- Created Fake Demand For CDOs

Propublica, the news organisation that brought us the huge report on Magnetar, is out with another big one.



The report says banks pushed CDO managers to invest in hard to sell pieces of CDOs.

We haven’t finished reading the report yet, but we wanted to bring it to your attention.

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about it once we’ve read everything.

For now, an amouse bouche, Propublica’s introduction:

Faced with increasing difficulty in selling the mortgage-backed securities that had been among their most lucrative products, the banks hit on a solution that preserved their quarterly earnings and huge bonuses:

They created fake demand.

A ProPublica analysis shows for the first time the extent to which banks — primarily Merrill Lynch, but also Citigroup, UBS and others — bought their own products and cranked up an assembly line that otherwise should have flagged.

And their conclusion, according to NPR, who coordinated with ProPublica on the story:

We believe we can show that some Wall Street bankers had evidence, a year or two before the financial crisis hit, that there were serious problems with subprime mortgage investments.

Rather than wind down this business, they sped it up using financial trickery.

