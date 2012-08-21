15 HUGE Questions About The iPhone 5

Photo: AP

Apple will reportedly hold an event in the middle of September to unveil a new iPhone.Even though it’s been less than a year since Apple last refreshed the iPhone, it’s felt like much longer. Perhaps it’s because the last iPhone update was so minor on a cosmetic level.



Whatever the case may be, for a year now we’ve been obsessing over this gadget. While we’ve seen a lot of leaked parts hit the web, we still have big questions about the phone and Apple’s plans for it.

