HUGE QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will There Be A Big EU Action This Weekend?

Noted free marketer Larry Kudlow is now on record demanding European leaders straight-up guarantee all sovereign bank debt now.



Others are talking about a new Plaza Accord so that global governments can systematically step in to help the euro, and devalue their own currencies against it.

Whatever it is, the market is pushing European leaders to the test again today, a day ahead of the weekend.

So do we get some great meeting of the minds this weekend?

