A massive anti-Trump broke out around in New York City

Jeremy Berke, Mark Abadi

A massive protest has broken out in Manhattan over Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election on Tuesday.

The throng of thousands began the protest at Union Square and is marching up Broadway toward Trump Tower, halting rush hour traffic in its place. The mass of people spans more than 30 city blocks.

Crowds are breaking out into dozens of anti-Trump chants, including “Not my president,” “Love trumps hate,” and “P—y grabs back.” 

Here are some videos and pictures from the scene:

 

 

  

