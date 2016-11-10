A massive anti-Trump broke out around in New York City

A massive protest has broken out in Manhattan over Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election on Tuesday.

The throng of thousands began the protest at Union Square and is marching up Broadway toward Trump Tower, halting rush hour traffic in its place. The mass of people spans more than 30 city blocks.

Crowds are breaking out into dozens of anti-Trump chants, including “Not my president,” “Love trumps hate,” and “P—y grabs back.”

Here are some videos and pictures from the scene:

The stream of people is never-ending. The frustration and anger is palpable. pic.twitter.com/A4GkOlWymD

— Mark Abadi (@mark_abadi) November 10, 2016

Thousands of Trump protesters march down Broadway in NYC pic.twitter.com/ifXM3Khpe1

— Mark Abadi (@mark_abadi) November 10, 2016

Outrage over the electoral college pic.twitter.com/yvOB5hUlir

— Mark Abadi (@mark_abadi) November 10, 2016

Trump protest at Union Square NYC pic.twitter.com/cKRoOGSGvJ

— Mark Abadi (@mark_abadi) November 10, 2016

