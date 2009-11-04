Huge 47% Pick Up In New Orders For Construction Machinery

Today’s release of September new orders data from the Commerce Department showed an overall 0.9% pick-up in new orders, slightly beating analyst expectations of 0.8%. Ex-transportation, growth was still 0.8%, so can’t blame Cash for Clunkers for the strength. Inventories also nicely came down for the 13th consecutive month.



It’s worth noting that new orders growth for Machinery was a strong 7.9% (far right column, below, which shows September vs. August growth), driven by a massive 47.4% jump in orders for construction machinery. Yes, the data is seasonally adjusted, and there appears to have been a large jump even on the non-adjusted numbers. Thus while data can be volatile, one wonders what exactly caused the massive jump here.

The full release is provided below.

s-i-o



