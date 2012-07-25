Huge Photos Of JCPenney's Brand New Concept Shops

JCPenney unveiled its first shops at its Manhattan Mall location in New York City yesterday. It’s an important part of CEO Ron Johnson’s plan to totally revamp his physical stores. The process began earlier this month.
Each shop is supposed to become its own branded experience, like an Apple Store, but with each brand’s own flair.
By this fall, JCPenney will have 683 of its stores outfitted with these first shops. It plans to have all of its 1,100 locations sliced up into branded areas by 2015.
We headed down to the Manhattan Mall to see what the shops were like in action.
We went over to JCPenney's Manhattan Mall location, where it had just unveiled its new shop-in-shops.
The three brands are all denim, which is huge this year — Levi's, Buffalo, and Arizona. They're being promoted just in time for Back to School season.
And here's the Levi's Denim Bar — yes, it's like an Apple Genius Bar — which features 11 cuts and 88 washes of jeans and is staffed with Levi's fit specialists.
There are two iPads at the bar. They allow you to check out the assortment of Levi's products or for mobile checkout use.
Mobile checkout is something Johnson is heavily touting. He's eventually planning to get rid of human cashiers completely, leaving just mobile and self checkout.
Next to Levi's is the Buffalo shop, which is smaller and doesn't have the same bar setup. i Jeans by Buffalo is an exclusive line made for JCPenney.
There's also the Arizona shop, which is sectioned out with hardwood floors and this prominent display.
There's a Curve ID station at the women's Levi's shop. It helps customers select their pair of jeans based on body shape instead of size.
