Did Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs overstate the iPhone 4’s screen resolution? Maybe. But Robert Scoble’s photos show why consumers won’t care about the specs:



Photo: Robert Scoble

Here’s a detail:

Photo: Robert Scoble

Here’s the iPhone 3GS for comparison:

Photo: Robert Scoble

Don’t miss: Big Beautiful Pictures Of Apple’s New iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.